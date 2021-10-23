Q4 2021 Earnings Forecast for PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) Issued By Seaport Res Ptn

PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) – Research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn dropped their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for PulteGroup in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 19th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Weintraub now anticipates that the construction company will post earnings of $2.66 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.73. Seaport Res Ptn currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on PHM. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $63.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 27th. BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $77.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PulteGroup from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $69.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $81.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.14.

NYSE PHM opened at $49.72 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.90 billion, a PE ratio of 8.03 and a beta of 1.43. PulteGroup has a 52-week low of $39.92 and a 52-week high of $63.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.42.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The construction company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72. PulteGroup had a net margin of 13.58% and a return on equity of 23.69%. The firm had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.50 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Monday, September 20th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 17th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.89%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 1.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,786,339 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $699,526,000 after purchasing an additional 158,251 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in PulteGroup by 2.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,431,874 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $337,305,000 after buying an additional 181,316 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC grew its position in PulteGroup by 8.4% during the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 6,272,633 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $328,937,000 after buying an additional 486,461 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in PulteGroup by 3.2% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,436,076 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $296,647,000 after buying an additional 170,716 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in PulteGroup by 79.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,698,794 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $256,414,000 after buying an additional 2,073,823 shares during the period. 86.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PulteGroup

PulteGroup, Inc engages in the homebuilding business. The firm also involved in the mortgage banking, and title and insurance brokerage operations. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial services business segments. The Homebuilding segment comprises of operations from the Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio, Texas, Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico, and Washington.

