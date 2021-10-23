Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. Cut by Truist Securiti (NASDAQ:TCBI)

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti cut their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Texas Capital Bancshares in a report released on Thursday, October 21st. Truist Securiti analyst J. Demba now expects that the bank will post earnings of $0.92 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.08. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Texas Capital Bancshares’ Q1 2022 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.75 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.00 EPS.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $215.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.90 million. Texas Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 23.37% and a return on equity of 9.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler raised shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Hovde Group lowered shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.30.

TCBI stock opened at $60.54 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.46 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.51. Texas Capital Bancshares has a one year low of $40.69 and a one year high of $93.26.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TCBI. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 1,023.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,691,438 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $107,389,000 after buying an additional 1,540,920 shares in the last quarter. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Texas Capital Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at $55,889,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,429,450 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $217,736,000 after purchasing an additional 690,845 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 79.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,551,095 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $98,479,000 after purchasing an additional 686,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 28.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,512,197 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $178,165,000 after purchasing an additional 563,915 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.81% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Rob C. Holmes acquired 8,308 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $60.29 per share, with a total value of $500,889.32. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 265,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,978,598.41. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Timothy J. Storms bought 4,173 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $59.83 per share, for a total transaction of $249,670.59. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,717 shares in the company, valued at $461,708.11. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Texas Capital Bancshares Company Profile

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Texas Capital Bank NA. It provides commercial banking services to its customers in Texas and concentrates on middle market commercial businesses and successful professionals and entrepreneurs. The firm loan portfolio comprises of commercial loans, real estate loans, construction loans and letters of credit; business deposit products include commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, cash concentration accounts, and other treasury management services, including an on-line system; trust and wealth management services include investment management, personal trust and estate services, custodial services, retirement accounts and related services.

