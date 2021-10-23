Qcash Price Reaches $0.15 (QC)

Qcash (CURRENCY:QC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 23rd. Over the last week, Qcash has traded down 0.7% against the dollar. One Qcash coin can currently be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00000251 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Qcash has a total market cap of $70.60 million and $168.01 million worth of Qcash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001637 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001788 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.03 or 0.00072029 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 27.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.14 or 0.00073844 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.72 or 0.00105881 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $61,120.42 or 0.99995830 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,101.92 or 0.06710927 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.57 or 0.00022195 BTC.

Qcash Profile

Qcash’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 460,000,200 coins. Qcash’s official Twitter account is @Q_CashC . Qcash’s official website is www.zb.cn

According to CryptoCompare, “Qcash is a cryptocurrency with a value meant to mirror the value of the CNY (Chinese Yuan). The price of 1 Qcash is 1 CNY. Users can use 1 CNY to buy 1 QC and then use QC to exchange BTC, LTC, ETH or other crypto assets. QC is a stable coin and an intermediate currency for traders who want to use CNY to exchange with cryptocurrencies. “

Buying and Selling Qcash

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qcash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qcash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Qcash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

