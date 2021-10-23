Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC cut its stake in shares of Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX) by 9.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,536,207 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 164,553 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 4.57% of Quanex Building Products worth $38,159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quanex Building Products in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Quanex Building Products by 591.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,757 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Quanex Building Products by 294.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,804 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,347 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Quanex Building Products by 2,767.0% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,523 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 2,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Quanex Building Products by 9.8% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,493 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.16% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NX opened at $20.87 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Quanex Building Products Co. has a 52 week low of $17.96 and a 52 week high of $29.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $699.60 million, a PE ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 1.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.66.

Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The construction company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.02). Quanex Building Products had a return on equity of 15.58% and a net margin of 5.62%. The firm had revenue of $279.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $272.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Quanex Building Products Co. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 15th. Quanex Building Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.81%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Quanex Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, September 11th.

Quanex Building Products Profile

Quanex Building Products Corp. engages in the manufacture of components sold to original equipment manufacturers in the building products industry. It also designs and produces energy-efficient fenestration products in addition to kitchen and bath cabinet components. The firm operates through the following segments: North American Engineered Components, European Engineered Components, North American Cabinet Components, Unallocated Corporate and Other.

