Quark (QRK) Price Tops $0.0355 on Exchanges

Quark (CURRENCY:QRK) traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 23rd. One Quark coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0355 or 0.00000058 BTC on exchanges. Quark has a market capitalization of $9.77 million and approximately $1,710.00 worth of Quark was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Quark has traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

DigiByte (DGB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Primecoin (XPM) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000206 BTC.

TeeCoin (TEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Safari (SFR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Quark Profile

Quark (CRYPTO:QRK) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It launched on July 21st, 2013. Quark’s total supply is 275,390,496 coins. The official website for Quark is www.qrknet.info . The Reddit community for Quark is /r/QuarkCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Quark’s official Twitter account is @quarkcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Quark’s official message board is www.quarktalk.cc

According to CryptoCompare, “Quark Coin (QRK) Military Grade Encryption and it is a free open source peer-to-peer electronic cash system that is completely decentralized, without the need for a central server or trusted parties. Users hold the crypto keys to their own money and transact directly with each other, with the help of a P2P network to check for double-spending. Super secure hashing: 9 rounds of hashing from 6 hashing functions (blake, bmw, groestl, jh, keccak, skein). 3 rounds apply a random hashing function. Quark’s hybrid blockchain utilises Proof-of-Work for the distribution of new coins and Proof-of-Stake to provide security for the network “

Buying and Selling Quark

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quark should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Quark using one of the exchanges listed above.

