Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) Shares Gap Up on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $146.85, but opened at $154.13. Quest Diagnostics shares last traded at $142.42, with a volume of 21,614 shares.

The medical research company reported $3.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by $1.08. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 32.62% and a net margin of 20.32%. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.31 earnings per share. Quest Diagnostics’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th were given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 4th. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is 22.18%.

A number of brokerages have commented on DGX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Quest Diagnostics in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Mizuho upped their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $158.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $160.30.

In other news, CEO Stephen H. Rusckowski sold 9,493 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.87, for a total value of $1,337,278.91. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 424,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,753,954.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gail R. Wilensky sold 12,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.30, for a total value of $1,702,524.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,503 shares of company stock valued at $7,630,451 in the last 90 days. 1.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new position in Quest Diagnostics during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Bbva USA purchased a new position in Quest Diagnostics during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Quest Diagnostics during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in Quest Diagnostics during the 2nd quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Quest Diagnostics during the 3rd quarter worth $58,000. Institutional investors own 91.96% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $149.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $139.00. The company has a market capitalization of $17.90 billion, a PE ratio of 8.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Quest Diagnostics, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic testing, information and services. It operates through the Diagnostic Information Services (DIS) and All Other segments. The DIS segment offers diagnostic information services to patients, clinicians, hospitals, health plans, and employers.

