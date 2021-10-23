QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “QuinStreet Inc, is a provider of online direct marketing and media services. The Company offers online messaging, email broadcasting, search engine marketing, and brand management services. It caters to education, financial services, healthcare, advertising, and tourism sectors. QuinStreet, Inc. also operates web portal which offers comprehensive consumer information service and companion insurance brokerage service to self-directed insurance shoppers. The Company vigilantly manages brand and regulatory compliance using proprietary technologies and staff. It does not support or use spyware, spam, or promotions that cheat customers. QuinStreet Inc. is headquartered in Foster City, California. “

Get QuinStreet alerts:

QNST opened at $14.83 on Friday. QuinStreet has a 52-week low of $14.80 and a 52-week high of $25.99. The stock has a market cap of $802.67 million, a P/E ratio of 33.71 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.70 and a 200 day moving average of $18.37.

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.13. QuinStreet had a return on equity of 8.43% and a net margin of 4.14%. The business had revenue of $151.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.14 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that QuinStreet will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Douglas Valenti sold 30,573 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.37, for a total transaction of $531,053.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Gregory Wong sold 7,979 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.03, for a total value of $135,882.37. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 215,135 shares in the company, valued at $3,663,749.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 135,672 shares of company stock valued at $2,404,574. Corporate insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in QuinStreet by 624.1% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 11,317 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 9,754 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in QuinStreet by 33.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 267,180 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,423,000 after purchasing an additional 67,300 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in QuinStreet by 14.1% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 291,295 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,913,000 after purchasing an additional 36,030 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in QuinStreet by 9.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 839,403 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,039,000 after purchasing an additional 75,129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in QuinStreet by 8.6% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,155 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198 shares in the last quarter. 88.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QuinStreet Company Profile

QuinStreet, Inc engages in the provision of media management services. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. Its platform offers performance marketing products based from number of clicks, inquiries, calls, applications, and full customer acquisitions. The company was founded by Douglas Valenti on April 16, 1999 and is headquartered in Foster City, CA.

Read More: What is a blue-chip stock?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on QuinStreet (QNST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for QuinStreet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QuinStreet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.