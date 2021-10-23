Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. Makes New $992,000 Investment in Waldencast Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:WALD)

Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Waldencast Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:WALD) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $992,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. owned about 0.98% of Waldencast Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WALD. JNE Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Waldencast Acquisition during the second quarter valued at $9,950,000. CVI Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waldencast Acquisition during the second quarter valued at $3,483,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC purchased a new stake in shares of Waldencast Acquisition during the second quarter valued at $2,239,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Waldencast Acquisition during the second quarter valued at $1,983,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waldencast Acquisition during the second quarter valued at $1,492,000. 42.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:WALD opened at $9.80 on Friday. Waldencast Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.60 and a one year high of $11.32. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.81.

Waldencast Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify businesses in the beauty, personal care, and wellness sectors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in White Plains, New York.

