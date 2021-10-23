Radicle (RAD) Trading Down 5.4% Over Last Week

Radicle (CURRENCY:RAD) traded down 2.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 23rd. Radicle has a total market cap of $235.44 million and $18.07 million worth of Radicle was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Radicle coin can now be purchased for approximately $12.11 or 0.00019838 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Radicle has traded 5.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.59 or 0.00050099 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001638 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00002663 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $124.40 or 0.00203729 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.66 or 0.00102622 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001638 BTC.

About Radicle

Radicle (RAD) is a coin. Radicle’s total supply is 99,999,210 coins and its circulating supply is 19,436,288 coins. Radicle’s official Twitter account is @radicle

According to CryptoCompare, “Radicle is a decentralized code collaboration network built on open protocols. It enables developers to collaborate on code without relying on trusted intermediaries. Radicle was designed to provide similar functionality to centralized code collaboration platforms — or “forges” — while retaining Git’s peer-to-peer nature, building on what made distributed version control so powerful in the first place. Radicle also leverages Ethereum (opt-in) for unique global names, decentralized organizations, and protocols that help maintainers sustain their open-source work. The network is powered by a peer-to-peer replication protocol built on Git, called Radicle Link. Radicle Link extends Git with peer-to-peer discovery by disseminating data via a process called gossip. That is, participants in the network share and spread data they are “interested” in by keeping redundant copies locally and sharing, otherwise known as “replicating”, their local data with selected peers. By leveraging Git's smart transfer protocol, Radicle Link keeps Git's efficiency when it comes to data replication while offering global decentralized repository storage through the peer-to-peer networking layer. Since all data on the network is stored locally by peers on the network, developers can share and collaborate on Git repositories without relying on intermediaries such as hosted servers. The easiest way to use Radicle is with Upstream, a desktop client developed by the founding team of the Radicle project. With Upstream, you can create an identity, host your code, and collaborate with others on the Radicle network. “

Buying and Selling Radicle

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radicle directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Radicle should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Radicle using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

