Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC) Shares Purchased by Elm Ridge Management LLC

Elm Ridge Management LLC raised its holdings in Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 194,252 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 3,744 shares during the quarter. Range Resources makes up approximately 4.7% of Elm Ridge Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Elm Ridge Management LLC owned 0.07% of Range Resources worth $3,256,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Range Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Range Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Range Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Range Resources by 100.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,477 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 2,247 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of Range Resources during the 2nd quarter worth about $117,000. Institutional investors own 92.72% of the company’s stock.

RRC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Range Resources from $15.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Truist boosted their target price on Range Resources from $15.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Range Resources from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Range Resources from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, MKM Partners upgraded Range Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.64.

RRC stock opened at $24.65 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The firm has a market cap of $6.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 2.68. Range Resources Co. has a 12-month low of $5.93 and a 12-month high of $25.38. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.18.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24. The business had revenue of $434.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $569.86 million. Range Resources had a positive return on equity of 7.71% and a negative net margin of 39.35%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.10) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Range Resources Co. will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Range Resources Company Profile

Range Resources Corp. engages in the exploration, development and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties in the Appalachian and Midcontinent regions. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

