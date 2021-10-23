Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX) Shares Gap Up to $18.45

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $18.45, but opened at $19.06. Recursion Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $19.46, with a volume of 2,571 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Recursion Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Recursion Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.33.

The company has a quick ratio of 21.92, a current ratio of 21.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.05.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $2.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $676,017,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $7,797,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $1,149,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Bellevue Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $730,000. Institutional investors own 27.58% of the company’s stock.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. It has four clinical-stage drug candidates focused on rare, monogenic diseases; and 33 additional programs in various stages of preclinical development.

