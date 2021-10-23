Rekor Systems (NASDAQ:REKR) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rekor Systems (NASDAQ:REKR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Rekor Systems Inc. is the parent of Rekor Recognition Systems, Inc. It provides advanced vehicle recognition systems, powered by OpenALPR software, which improve the accuracy of license plate reads and also identify the make, model and color of vehicles. The company’s products used for law enforcement, security and surveillance, electronic toll collection, parking operations, banking and insurance, logistics, traffic management and customer loyalty. Rekor Systems Inc., formerly known as Novume Solutions Inc., is based in Chantilly, Virginia. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Rekor Systems from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Lake Street Capital cut their price objective on shares of Rekor Systems from $25.00 to $17.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Northland Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Rekor Systems in a research report on Friday, September 17th.

REKR stock opened at $12.37 on Wednesday. Rekor Systems has a 52-week low of $3.09 and a 52-week high of $25.38. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $542.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.63 and a beta of 1.96.

Rekor Systems (NASDAQ:REKR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.01). Rekor Systems had a negative net margin of 148.37% and a negative return on equity of 32.22%. The firm had revenue of $4.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.95 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Rekor Systems will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Matthew Anthony Hill sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.04, for a total transaction of $1,808,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Rodney Hillman sold 5,747 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $57,470.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 23.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rekor Systems by 18.6% during the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 15,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in Rekor Systems by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 14,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 2,404 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Rekor Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Rekor Systems by 75.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 3,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Rekor Systems by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 24,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 3,294 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.43% of the company’s stock.

Rekor Systems Company Profile

Rekor Systems, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of real-time roadway, customer, and public safety intelligence solutions through its subsidiaries. It specializes in intelligent roadway systems developed to take advantage of recent developments in artificial intelligence. The company was founded by James K.

