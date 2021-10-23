Relx (LON:REL) Reaches New 1-Year High at $2,249.00

Relx Plc (LON:REL)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 2,249 ($29.38) and last traded at GBX 2,245 ($29.33), with a volume of 569233 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,215 ($28.94).

REL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,300 ($30.05) price target on shares of Relx in a research report on Monday, July 5th. UBS Group set a GBX 2,135 ($27.89) price objective on shares of Relx in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,100 ($27.44) price objective on shares of Relx in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Relx from GBX 2,050 ($26.78) to GBX 2,300 ($30.05) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,300 ($30.05) price objective on shares of Relx in a research report on Monday, July 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Relx presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,281.64 ($29.81).

The stock has a market capitalization of £43.45 billion and a PE ratio of 32.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 2,176.49 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 2,020.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 268.46.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 5th were issued a GBX 14.30 ($0.19) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. Relx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.68%.

In other Relx news, insider Paul Walker bought 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 2,202 ($28.77) per share, for a total transaction of £352,320 ($460,308.34).

RELX PLC provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment provides information and analytics that help institutions and professionals to progress in science and advance healthcare.

