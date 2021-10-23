Relx (NYSE:RELX) Sets New 1-Year High at $31.18

Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $31.18 and last traded at $30.93, with a volume of 10294 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $30.66.

A number of analysts have commented on RELX shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Relx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Relx in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Relx in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Relx in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Relx in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Relx has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.00.

The company has a market cap of $60.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.43, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $29.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th were given a dividend of $0.3351 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. This is a boost from Relx’s previous dividend of $0.17. Relx’s dividend payout ratio is 38.24%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Relx in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Relx in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Relx in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Relx by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,786 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Relx by 421.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,627 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 2,931 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.97% of the company’s stock.

Relx Company Profile (NYSE:RELX)

RELX Plc engages in provision of information and analytics solutions for professional and business customers across industries. It operates through the following business segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk & Business Analytics; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment is a global information analytics business that helps institutions and professionals advance healthcare, open science, and improve performance for the benefit of humanity.

