Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for NextEra Energy Partners, LP’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:NEP)

NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer decreased their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for NextEra Energy Partners in a research report issued on Thursday, October 21st. Oppenheimer analyst N. Kaye now anticipates that the solar energy provider will earn $2.64 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.86.

Get NextEra Energy Partners alerts:

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The solar energy provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $252.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $335.56 million. NextEra Energy Partners had a net margin of 26.18% and a return on equity of 3.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on NextEra Energy Partners from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NextEra Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. UBS Group assumed coverage on NextEra Energy Partners in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on NextEra Energy Partners in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $74.03 price target (down from $92.00) on shares of NextEra Energy Partners in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.00.

Shares of NEP opened at $82.88 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.35 billion, a PE ratio of 25.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 5.42, a quick ratio of 5.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $78.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.99. NextEra Energy Partners has a 12-month low of $60.80 and a 12-month high of $88.29.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,854,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in NextEra Energy Partners by 26.8% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 278,989 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $20,333,000 after purchasing an additional 59,033 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in NextEra Energy Partners by 32.4% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 44,035 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $3,209,000 after purchasing an additional 10,784 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in NextEra Energy Partners by 17.8% in the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 20,327 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $1,552,000 after purchasing an additional 3,072 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy Partners in the second quarter worth $9,545,000. 83.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.685 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 3rd. This is a boost from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. NextEra Energy Partners’s payout ratio is -327.16%.

NextEra Energy Partners Company Profile

NextEra Energy Partners LP engages in the acquisition, management, and ownership of contracted clean energy projects with long-term cash flows. It owns interests in wind and solar projects in North America, as well as natural gas infrastructure assets in Texas. The company was founded on March 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, FL.

Recommended Story: What is Depreciation?

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.