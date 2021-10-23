Research Solutions (NASDAQ:RSSS) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Research Solutions (NASDAQ:RSSS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Research Solutions Inc., through its wholly-owned subsidiary Reprints Desk, delivers research information services and software to companies in Life Sciences and other research-intensive industries. The company provides services, such as document delivery, reprints and eprints, and printing and reprint management. It also prints the copies of published materials of marketing departments, prints other materials and provides other printing logistics products and services. Research Solutions Inc., formerly known as Derycz Scientific, Inc., is based in Encino, California. “

RSSS has been the topic of several other reports. Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Research Solutions in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. They set a buy rating and a $4.35 price objective on the stock. Maxim Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Research Solutions in a report on Friday, September 24th.

Shares of NASDAQ RSSS opened at $2.70 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.55. Research Solutions has a 1 year low of $1.87 and a 1 year high of $3.26. The company has a market capitalization of $71.68 million, a PE ratio of -270.00 and a beta of 0.43.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RSSS. Ridgewood Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Research Solutions by 50.1% in the third quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 95,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 31,991 shares in the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Research Solutions by 97.7% in the third quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 340,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $891,000 after buying an additional 168,215 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Research Solutions by 67.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 133,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 54,100 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Research Solutions in the second quarter worth about $120,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Research Solutions by 20.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 57,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 9,619 shares in the last quarter. 34.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Research Solutions

Research Solutions, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of information technology. Its services include Platforms and Transactions. The Platform service offers annual licenses that allow customers to access and utilize certain premium features of cloud based software-as-a-service research intelligence platform.

