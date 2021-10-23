Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL) Shares Sold by Telemetry Investments L.L.C.

Telemetry Investments L.L.C. decreased its holdings in Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL) by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the period. Telemetry Investments L.L.C.’s holdings in Rigel Pharmaceuticals were worth $347,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of RIGL. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 253.3% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 775,040 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,651,000 after purchasing an additional 555,695 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $60,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 307.9% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 261,961 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after acquiring an additional 197,742 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 24.2% in the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 114,256 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $496,000 after acquiring an additional 22,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Rigel Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $132,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ RIGL opened at $3.24 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $553.55 million, a P/E ratio of -64.80 and a beta of 1.55. Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.36 and a 52-week high of $5.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $26.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.08 million. Rigel Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 5.36% and a negative return on equity of 13.37%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RIGL has been the subject of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Rigel Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.50.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage biotechnology company. It discovers and develops novel, targeted drugs in the therapeutic areas of immunology, oncology and immune oncology. The firm focuses on intracellular signalling pathways and related targets that are critical to disease mechanisms.

