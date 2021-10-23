Robert W. Baird Boosts Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) Price Target to $250.00

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) had its price target hoisted by Robert W. Baird from $240.00 to $250.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Carlisle Companies from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Northcoast Research raised Carlisle Companies from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $230.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a buy rating on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Carlisle Companies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $209.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Carlisle Companies from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $224.86.

Get Carlisle Companies alerts:

NYSE:CSL opened at $227.83 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $205.45 and its 200-day moving average is $195.11. Carlisle Companies has a 1-year low of $119.68 and a 1-year high of $229.47.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.24. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 15.42% and a net margin of 7.60%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.94 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Carlisle Companies will post 9.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. This is a positive change from Carlisle Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 17th. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.18%.

In related news, VP Kevin P. Zdimal sold 15,544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.37, for a total transaction of $3,099,007.28. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 40,106 shares in the company, valued at $7,995,933.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO D Christian Koch sold 67,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.20, for a total value of $13,908,045.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 161,815 shares of company stock worth $33,098,099 over the last ninety days. 1.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in Carlisle Companies by 15,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 151 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in Carlisle Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Carlisle Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new position in Carlisle Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 44.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 456 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.93% of the company’s stock.

Carlisle Companies Company Profile

Carlisle Cos., Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of engineered products for both original equipment and aftermarket channels. It operates through the following segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction.

Featured Story: Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for Carlisle Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carlisle Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.