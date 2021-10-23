Rodgers Brothers Inc. Increases Stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Rodgers Brothers Inc. grew its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,045 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $663,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Caterpillar in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. CKW Financial Group purchased a new position in Caterpillar in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Caterpillar in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. increased its stake in Caterpillar by 105.5% in the 1st quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its stake in Caterpillar by 87.0% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. 67.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director David Maclennan bought 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $206.20 per share, for a total transaction of $103,100.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CAT stock opened at $200.65 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $203.46 and a 200 day moving average of $217.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.85 billion, a PE ratio of 25.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52 week low of $149.63 and a 52 week high of $246.69.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $12.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.53 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 30.80%. Caterpillar’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 10.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Monday, October 25th will be paid a $1.11 dividend. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 22nd. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.68%.

Several research analysts recently commented on CAT shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $172.00 to $165.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $268.00 to $256.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $241.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 target price on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $231.70.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

