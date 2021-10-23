Rodgers Brothers Inc. Lowers Position in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Rodgers Brothers Inc. lessened its stake in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,500 shares during the quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc.’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $1,123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WPC. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 133.7% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 45,229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,200,000 after buying an additional 25,879 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in W. P. Carey by 13.4% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 27,422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,940,000 after purchasing an additional 3,243 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in W. P. Carey by 130.6% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in W. P. Carey by 2.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 750,517 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,106,000 after purchasing an additional 16,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in W. P. Carey during the first quarter valued at $34,120,000. 57.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WPC stock opened at $77.49 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.15 and a beta of 0.71. W. P. Carey Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.68 and a twelve month high of $82.37.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $319.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.03 million. W. P. Carey had a return on equity of 6.52% and a net margin of 36.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $1.052 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This is a boost from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.43%. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.82%.

WPC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Capital One Financial raised shares of W. P. Carey from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of W. P. Carey in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $89.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of W. P. Carey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.83.

W.P. Carey, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It operates through two segment: Real Estate Ownership and Investment Management. The Real Estate Ownership segment owns and invests in commercial real estate properties. The Investment Management segment structures and negotiates investments and debt placement transactions for the real estate investment trusts, and manages portfolios of real estate investments.

