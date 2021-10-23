Rodgers Brothers Inc. Makes New $211,000 Investment in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Rodgers Brothers Inc. bought a new stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 812 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SYK. RE Advisers Corp bought a new stake in Stryker during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stryker in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in shares of Stryker in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its position in shares of Stryker by 25.3% in the second quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 188 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stryker in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 72.58% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SYK opened at $275.73 on Friday. Stryker Co. has a fifty-two week low of $196.09 and a fifty-two week high of $281.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.98 billion, a PE ratio of 50.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $268.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $261.77.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.13. Stryker had a return on equity of 26.08% and a net margin of 12.82%. The business had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. Stryker’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 9.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.92%.

In related news, VP Robert S. Fletcher sold 1,120 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.10, for a total value of $292,432.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,183,566.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.26, for a total value of $39,339,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SYK. Raymond James initiated coverage on Stryker in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Stryker from $273.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Northland Securities upgraded Stryker from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $248.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Stryker from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Stryker in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $287.13.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

