Rodgers Brothers Inc. Sells 600 Shares of BAE Systems plc (OTCMKTS:BAESY)

Rodgers Brothers Inc. reduced its position in shares of BAE Systems plc (OTCMKTS:BAESY) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc.’s holdings in BAE Systems were worth $1,312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of BAE Systems by 8.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,554 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of BAE Systems by 0.7% in the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 96,420 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,781,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of BAE Systems by 2.9% in the second quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 42,600 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,247,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Todd Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BAE Systems in the second quarter worth approximately $1,086,000. Finally, Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA bought a new stake in shares of BAE Systems in the second quarter worth approximately $10,456,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BAESY opened at $33.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.91. BAE Systems plc has a 1-year low of $20.67 and a 1-year high of $33.55. The company has a market capitalization of $26.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.36.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be issued a dividend of $1.3419 per share. This represents a yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st. BAE Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.83%.

BAESY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Kepler Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of BAE Systems in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BAE Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Cheuvreux initiated coverage on shares of BAE Systems in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of BAE Systems in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of BAE Systems in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.00.

BAE Systems Plc engages in the provision of a full range of products and services for air, land, and naval forces; advanced electronics; security, information technology solutions; and support services. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber and Intelligence, Platforms and Services (US), Air, Maritime, and Headquarters.

