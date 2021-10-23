Rodgers Brothers Inc. Trims Position in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Rodgers Brothers Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,288 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 149 shares during the quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc.’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $918,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,304 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,458 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 262,506 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $38,323,000 after buying an additional 7,031 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 31.2% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 226,326 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $32,063,000 after buying an additional 53,832 shares during the period. Marco Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 27.2% in the 2nd quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 8,418 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. raised its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 24,270 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,543,000 after buying an additional 1,320 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Darden Restaurants stock opened at $145.40 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $149.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $144.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $18.87 billion, a PE ratio of 30.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.54. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a one year low of $89.34 and a one year high of $164.28.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 22.25% and a net margin of 8.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 51.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Darden Restaurants announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, September 23rd that permits the company to repurchase $750.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the restaurant operator to buy up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 102.09%.

In related news, insider Todd Burrowes sold 22,157 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.07, for a total value of $3,325,100.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP John W. Madonna sold 2,674 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.45, for a total value of $415,673.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 92,293 shares of company stock valued at $14,026,861 over the last ninety days. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DRI. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $157.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $165.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $167.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Darden Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $157.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.13.

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

