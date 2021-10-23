Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) PT Raised to C$72.00

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) had its price objective lifted by BMO Capital Markets from C$68.00 to C$72.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on RCI. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from C$77.00 to C$76.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from C$74.00 to C$76.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rogers Communications from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $70.11.

Get Rogers Communications alerts:

Shares of NYSE:RCI opened at $48.49 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.47. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Rogers Communications has a fifty-two week low of $40.25 and a fifty-two week high of $53.90.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. Rogers Communications had a net margin of 11.20% and a return on equity of 18.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Rogers Communications will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a $0.4059 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This is a boost from Rogers Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. Rogers Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.60%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Rogers Communications by 14.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 25,309,328 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,345,697,000 after buying an additional 3,103,785 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its stake in shares of Rogers Communications by 8.3% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 23,529,557 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,085,015,000 after buying an additional 1,807,072 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rogers Communications by 7.5% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,024,932 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $554,437,000 after buying an additional 835,390 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Rogers Communications by 12.6% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,688,892 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $408,364,000 after buying an additional 861,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Rogers Communications by 2.1% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 7,517,049 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $397,485,000 after buying an additional 152,904 shares in the last quarter. 43.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Rogers Communications

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device and accessory financing, wireless home phone, device protection, text messaging, e-mail, global voice and data roaming, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device delivery services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands to approximately 10.9 million subscribers.

Featured Story: What is a trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.