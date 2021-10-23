Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Shares Sold by CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 168,018 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 3,704 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $20,835,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in Ross Stores in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Ross Stores in the first quarter valued at $45,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Ross Stores in the second quarter valued at $71,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Ross Stores by 62.2% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 626 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional increased its holdings in Ross Stores by 45.9% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 788 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Ross Stores alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ROST opened at $110.39 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $39.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.28, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.02. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.68 and a 52 week high of $134.21. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $115.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.11.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.39. Ross Stores had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 45.58%. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th were given a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is 97.44%.

ROST has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Ross Stores from $132.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Loop Capital lowered Ross Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Ross Stores from $145.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Ross Stores from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $135.64.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

Further Reading: ESG Score

Receive News & Ratings for Ross Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ross Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.