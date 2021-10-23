Royal Bank of Canada Downgrades Vale (NYSE:VALE) to Underperform

Vale (NYSE:VALE) was downgraded by Royal Bank of Canada from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report released on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. They presently have a $12.50 target price on the basic materials company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $17.00. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 7.54% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on VALE. Bank of America cut shares of Vale from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. UBS Group cut shares of Vale from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 17th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Vale from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.80 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, HSBC cut shares of Vale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.09.

Shares of NYSE:VALE opened at $13.52 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $69.33 billion, a PE ratio of 4.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.10 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Vale has a twelve month low of $10.39 and a twelve month high of $23.17. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.78.

Vale (NYSE:VALE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.11. Vale had a net margin of 30.59% and a return on equity of 65.49%. The business had revenue of $16.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.78 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Vale will post 5.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VALE. Capital International Investors grew its stake in Vale by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 167,132,674 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,904,190,000 after acquiring an additional 41,008,285 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Vale by 91.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,288,559 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $439,971,000 after purchasing an additional 9,194,635 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Vale by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 43,804,325 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $998,945,000 after purchasing an additional 7,017,300 shares in the last quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co lifted its holdings in Vale by 6,617.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 3,133,718 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $54,464,000 after purchasing an additional 3,087,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Vale by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 73,048,109 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,666,227,000 after purchasing an additional 3,079,763 shares in the last quarter. 24.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Vale

Vale SA engages in the production and exportation of iron ore, pellets, manganese, and iron alloys. It operates through the following segments: Ferrous Minerals, Base Metals, and Coal. The Ferrous Minerals segment includes production and extraction of iron ore, iron ore pellets, manganese, other ferrous products, and logistic services.

