Royale Finance Trading 19.3% Lower Over Last Week (ROYA)

Royale Finance (CURRENCY:ROYA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on October 23rd. In the last week, Royale Finance has traded down 19.3% against the dollar. Royale Finance has a market capitalization of $2.64 million and approximately $199,399.00 worth of Royale Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Royale Finance coin can now be bought for $0.0720 or 0.00000117 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Royale Finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001625 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001774 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $44.14 or 0.00071713 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $44.95 or 0.00073025 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.99 or 0.00105587 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $61,426.91 or 0.99793824 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,015.04 or 0.06522819 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00021825 BTC.

About Royale Finance

Royale Finance was first traded on December 18th, 2020. Royale Finance’s total supply is 72,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 36,684,734 coins. Royale Finance’s official Twitter account is @Royale_Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Royale is a cross-chain De-Fi solution for the iGaming industry. Its user-centric platform creates Web 3.0 smart-backed liquidity that allows iGaming entrepreneurs to bootstrap innovation with the security and transparency of the blockchain. “

Buying and Selling Royale Finance

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Royale Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Royale Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Royale Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Royale Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Royale Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.