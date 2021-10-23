SafeCapital Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $39.00 (SCAP)

SafeCapital (CURRENCY:SCAP) traded 18% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 23rd. One SafeCapital coin can currently be purchased for $0.0239 or 0.00000039 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, SafeCapital has traded down 37.4% against the U.S. dollar. SafeCapital has a market capitalization of $44,322.26 and $39.00 worth of SafeCapital was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000786 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.14 or 0.00029767 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000509 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 95.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000233 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00000985 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 23.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000031 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000689 BTC.

CashHand (CHND) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000281 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000008 BTC.

SafeCapital Coin Profile

SCAP is a coin. It was first traded on November 11th, 2019. SafeCapital’s total supply is 2,108,509 coins and its circulating supply is 1,852,870 coins. The official website for SafeCapital is www.safecapital.io . SafeCapital’s official Twitter account is @SafecapitalO and its Facebook page is accessible here . SafeCapital’s official message board is medium.com/@safecapital

According to CryptoCompare, “SafeCapital is introducing a new paradigm of connectedness by rolling together several powerful decentralized investment modules into one ecosystem. Instead of spreading users thin across various exchanges, sites, and services (which is also a security risk). “

Buying and Selling SafeCapital

