Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) Announces Earnings Results

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Safehold had a net margin of 36.87% and a return on equity of 4.48%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share.

SAFE opened at $75.69 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.06. Safehold has a 12 month low of $63.25 and a 12 month high of $95.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.69 and a beta of -0.47.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. Safehold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.12%.

A number of analysts have commented on SAFE shares. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Safehold from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $86.07 price target (down from $100.00) on shares of Safehold in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Safehold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Safehold from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Safehold has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.01.

In other Safehold news, major shareholder Istar Inc. purchased 13,999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $71.43 per share, with a total value of $999,948.57. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Dean S. Adler sold 13,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.64, for a total transaction of $1,187,384.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 779,699 shares of company stock worth $58,973,529 and have sold 163,400 shares worth $14,621,046. Insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Safehold stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 107,391 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,487 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.20% of Safehold worth $8,431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.61% of the company’s stock.

Safehold Company Profile

Safehold Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which focuses on acquiring, owning, managing and capitalizing ground leases. It seeks to provide safe & growing income, as well as capital appreciation to shareholders by building a diversified portfolio of ground leases. The firm’s property is generally leased on a triple net basis with the tenant responsible for taxes, maintenance and insurance, as well as all operating costs and capital expenditures.

