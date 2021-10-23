Sasol (NYSE:SSL) Shares Gap Down to $18.69

Sasol Limited (NYSE:SSL)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $18.69, but opened at $17.86. Sasol shares last traded at $17.57, with a volume of 3,625 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Sasol from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 3.81.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SSL. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Sasol by 54.0% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 314,644 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,391,000 after acquiring an additional 110,344 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Sasol during the first quarter worth about $4,501,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Sasol by 694.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,966 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 6,963 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Sasol by 5.1% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 534,636 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,746,000 after purchasing an additional 25,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of Sasol in the first quarter valued at about $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

About Sasol (NYSE:SSL)

Sasol Ltd. is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of liquid fuels, chemicals, and low-carbon electricity. It operates through following segments: Mining, Exploration and Production International, Energy, Base Chemicals, Performance Chemicals, and Group Functions. The Mining segment secures coal feedstock for the Southern African value chain, mainly for gasification, but also to generate electricity and steam.

