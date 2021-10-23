Savix Hits Market Cap of $260,247.25 (SVX)

Savix (CURRENCY:SVX) traded 2.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 23rd. In the last week, Savix has traded 19.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Savix has a market cap of $260,247.25 and approximately $5,862.00 worth of Savix was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Savix coin can currently be bought for approximately $4.19 or 0.00006845 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.98 or 0.00050656 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001636 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00002643 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $125.98 or 0.00206010 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $63.22 or 0.00103377 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00004222 BTC.

Savix Profile

Savix (CRYPTO:SVX) is a coin. Savix’s total supply is 125,929 coins and its circulating supply is 62,171 coins. Savix’s official Twitter account is @savix_org . The Reddit community for Savix is https://reddit.com/r/SavixOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Savix is a standard ERC20 token with a staking mechanic embedded into the ERC20 protocol.Staking rewards get distributed directly to a holders wallet, automatically and without any transfer costs (gas-free). Staking continues even if a users combines it with other DeFi Projects. For example: providing liquidity on Uniswap would yield Uniswap fee rewards on top of the built-in staking rewards.Savix will be able to generate three passive income streams with our upcoming Trinary DApp. “

Buying and Selling Savix

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Savix directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Savix should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Savix using one of the exchanges listed above.

