Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) Shares Bought by Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) by 19.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,002 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,948 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $939,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SCHM. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $175,095,000. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 14.4% during the second quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 8,276,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,815,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044,424 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 57.3% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,330,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,107,000 after purchasing an additional 484,626 shares during the last quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 28.8% during the first quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 674,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,202,000 after purchasing an additional 150,930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 14.5% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,130,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,113,000 after purchasing an additional 143,317 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

SCHM stock opened at $81.20 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $55.45 and a 12 month high of $81.61. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.99.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.