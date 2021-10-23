Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) Shares Sold by Freestone Capital Holdings LLC

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC reduced its position in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 60,784 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 1,785 shares during the quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $5,345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of STX. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Seagate Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 4,170.0% in the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 427 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. increased its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 41.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 462 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 593 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 676 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. 78.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Susquehanna raised their target price on Seagate Technology from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Wedbush raised their target price on Seagate Technology from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Summit Insights downgraded Seagate Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley downgraded Seagate Technology from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $118.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, UBS Group raised Seagate Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $83.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Seagate Technology currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.22.

In other Seagate Technology news, EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 2,340 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.23, for a total transaction of $204,118.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $759,773.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Gianluca Romano sold 26,139 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.40, for a total value of $2,206,131.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 38,551 shares of company stock valued at $3,309,190 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STX opened at $87.23 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.76, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.85 billion, a PE ratio of 16.03, a PEG ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 1.08. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 1 year low of $46.92 and a 1 year high of $106.22.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 22nd. The data storage provider reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 130.74% and a net margin of 12.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. Analysts predict that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 7.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 21st. This is a boost from Seagate Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.85%.

Seagate Technology Profile

Seagate Technology Holdings Plc operates as holding company that is engaged in the development, production, and distribution of data storage products and electronic data storage solutions. Its products include hard disk drives, solid state hybrid drives, solid state drives, peripheral component interconnect express cards, serial advanced technology attachment controllers, storage subsystems and computing solutions.

