Seaport Res Ptn Equities Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI)

O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI) – Seaport Res Ptn dropped their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for shares of O-I Glass in a report released on Wednesday, October 20th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst S. Tiano now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $0.33 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.34. Seaport Res Ptn has a “Buy” rating on the stock.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. O-I Glass had a return on equity of 76.08% and a net margin of 5.10%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.01 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. TheStreet upgraded O-I Glass from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Loop Capital began coverage on O-I Glass in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Truist Securities began coverage on O-I Glass in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Seaport Global Securities upgraded O-I Glass from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Truist began coverage on O-I Glass in a report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “positive” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.63.

Shares of O-I Glass stock opened at $14.30 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 7.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.75. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.85. O-I Glass has a 12 month low of $9.25 and a 12 month high of $19.46.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OI. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in O-I Glass in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of O-I Glass by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 21,438 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 1,513 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of O-I Glass by 560.6% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 180,232 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,657,000 after acquiring an additional 152,950 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of O-I Glass by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,483,026 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,599,000 after acquiring an additional 188,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of O-I Glass in the 1st quarter worth approximately $291,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.66% of the company’s stock.

About O-I Glass

O-I Glass, Inc engages in manufacturing of glass products. It offers products to the food and beverage sectors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Perrysburg, OH.

