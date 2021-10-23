Seaport Res Ptn Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV)

Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn upped their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Synovus Financial in a research note issued on Tuesday, October 19th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst D. Bishop now expects that the bank will earn $4.71 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $4.40. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Synovus Financial’s Q1 2022 earnings at $1.02 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.02 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.05 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.06 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.14 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.10 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.12 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.35 EPS.

Get Synovus Financial alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Synovus Financial from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Synovus Financial from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Synovus Financial from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.35.

NYSE SNV opened at $49.25 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Synovus Financial has a 12-month low of $23.81 and a 12-month high of $50.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.62.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.13. Synovus Financial had a net margin of 28.77% and a return on equity of 14.65%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.89 EPS.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. Synovus Financial’s payout ratio is currently 54.77%.

In related news, Chairman Kessel D. Stelling sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.76, for a total transaction of $2,388,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Mark G. Holladay sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.13, for a total transaction of $64,695.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 59,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,579,130.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 68,539 shares of company stock valued at $3,218,130 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SNV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 9.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 460,788 shares of the bank’s stock worth $21,080,000 after acquiring an additional 41,451 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 4.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,862,691 shares of the bank’s stock worth $85,218,000 after purchasing an additional 79,102 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 8.3% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,247,960 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,093,000 after purchasing an additional 95,897 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 243.1% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 109,356 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,003,000 after purchasing an additional 77,483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Synovus Financial during the first quarter worth about $1,523,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.40% of the company’s stock.

About Synovus Financial

Synovus Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. The company operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services (FMS). The Community Banking business segment serves customers using a relationship-based approach through its branch, ATM, commercial, and private wealth network in addition to mobile, Internet, and telephone banking.

Featured Article: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Synovus Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synovus Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.