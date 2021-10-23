Seaport Res Ptn Reiterates Buy Rating for Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY)

Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Berry Global Group’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.21 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $5.77 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.15 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on BERY. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Berry Global Group from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $83.00 price target on shares of Berry Global Group in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Berry Global Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a neutral rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Securities began coverage on Berry Global Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist assumed coverage on Berry Global Group in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They issued a positive rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $77.27.

Berry Global Group stock opened at $66.91 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $9.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.07, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $63.77 and its 200-day moving average is $64.79. Berry Global Group has a 1 year low of $45.68 and a 1 year high of $70.90.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. Berry Global Group had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 31.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Berry Global Group will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Berry Global Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 87.3% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 764 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in Berry Global Group in the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 1,230.0% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 931 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Berry Global Group by 85.4% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,040 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.18% of the company’s stock.

Berry Global Group Company Profile

Berry Global Group, Inc engages in the provision of value added engineered materials, nonwoven specialty materials and consumer packaging with customized solutions. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging International, Consumer Packaging North America, Engineered Materials and Health, Hygiene & Specialties.

