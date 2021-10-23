Seaport Res Ptn Weighs in on Lennar Co.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NYSE:LEN)

Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn issued their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for Lennar in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 19th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Weintraub forecasts that the construction company will post earnings of $4.18 per share for the quarter. Seaport Res Ptn has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Lennar’s FY2022 earnings at $14.80 EPS.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, September 19th. The construction company reported $4.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.27 by $1.25. The company had revenue of $6.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.26 billion. Lennar had a net margin of 13.83% and a return on equity of 16.82%. Lennar’s revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.12 earnings per share.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Lennar from $143.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Lennar from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Lennar from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Lennar from $127.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Lennar from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lennar currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.78.

Shares of LEN opened at $100.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $31.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.31 and a beta of 1.50. Lennar has a twelve month low of $69.41 and a twelve month high of $110.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 11.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of $101.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.51.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LEN. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new position in Lennar in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lennar in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lennar in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Lennar in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lennar in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. 80.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 14th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 13th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. Lennar’s payout ratio is 12.99%.

Lennar Company Profile

Lennar Corp. is a homebuilder company, which engages in the provision of real estate related financial and investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other.

