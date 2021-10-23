Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) Shares Purchased by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) by 627.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,121,069 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 966,889 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.26% of Senseonics worth $4,305,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SENS. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Senseonics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Veritable L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Senseonics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Senseonics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Senseonics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Senseonics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.74% of the company’s stock.

SENS stock opened at $3.49 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.17 and a beta of 0.55. Senseonics Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $0.35 and a one year high of $5.56.

Senseonics (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $3.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.00 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Senseonics Holdings, Inc. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Douglas A. Roeder sold 215,747 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.50, for a total transaction of $755,114.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on SENS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Senseonics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Senseonics in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright started coverage on Senseonics in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.30.

About Senseonics

Senseonics Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, and commercialization of implantable continuous glucose monitoring system for people with diabetes. Its primary product is the brand Eversense, a gluscose monitoring device which includes sensor, smart transmitter, and mobile application. The company was founded on June 26, 2014 and is headquartered in Germantown, MD.

