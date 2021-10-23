ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.48 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) to post $1.48 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have made estimates for ServiceNow’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.50 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.47 billion. ServiceNow reported sales of $1.15 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 28.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that ServiceNow will report full year sales of $5.84 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.82 billion to $5.88 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $7.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.19 billion to $7.41 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover ServiceNow.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $1.26. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 3.30%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $591.00 to $641.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $667.00 to $784.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $625.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $660.58.

In other news, Director Susan L. Bostrom sold 4,500 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $461.40, for a total value of $2,076,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $821,292. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Anita M. Sands sold 994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total value of $596,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $424,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 31,861 shares of company stock valued at $18,888,544. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lone Pine Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 67.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 2,468,798 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,356,728,000 after buying an additional 990,073 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the 1st quarter worth approximately $282,540,000. WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $251,104,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 111.4% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 774,314 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $425,524,000 after purchasing an additional 407,994 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in ServiceNow by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,681,445 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $840,908,000 after purchasing an additional 305,323 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NOW traded up $0.31 during trading on Monday, hitting $686.65. 928,553 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,356,479. ServiceNow has a 52 week low of $448.27 and a 52 week high of $692.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $136.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 817.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $632.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $563.59.

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

