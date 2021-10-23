SG Americas Securities LLC Cuts Stock Position in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS)

SG Americas Securities LLC cut its stake in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) by 15.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,535 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 480 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in ExlService were worth $269,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in ExlService in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $90,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in ExlService in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in ExlService by 56.3% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,052 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in ExlService by 2,321.4% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,695 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in ExlService in the 1st quarter worth approximately $176,000. Institutional investors own 95.97% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Rohit Kapoor sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.75, for a total value of $2,495,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Vikas Bhalla sold 2,661 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.11, for a total transaction of $327,595.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

EXLS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of ExlService from $116.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of ExlService in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.75.

Shares of NASDAQ EXLS opened at $124.29 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.76 and a 12 month high of $128.27. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $122.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.52. The stock has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.13, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.97.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $275.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.67 million. ExlService had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 17.92%. Analysts forecast that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

ExlService Company Profile

ExlService Holdings, Inc is an operations management and analytics company, which engages in providing business process management. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Healthcare, Travel, Transportation, and Logistics, Finance and Accounting, Analytic, and All Other. The Insurance segment serves property and casualty insurance, life insurance, disability insurance, annuity, and retirement services companies.

