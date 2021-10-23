SG Americas Securities LLC Grows Position in Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL)

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL) by 48.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,621 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 2,146 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Air Lease were worth $276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Air Lease in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Air Lease by 72.8% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 698 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Air Lease in the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Air Lease in the first quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Air Lease in the second quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

AL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Air Lease in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Air Lease from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Air Lease from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th.

AL stock opened at $41.74 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.24, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 2.13. Air Lease Co. has a twelve month low of $26.65 and a twelve month high of $52.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The transportation company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.09). Air Lease had a net margin of 20.98% and a return on equity of 6.55%. The firm had revenue of $491.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $495.61 million. Research analysts predict that Air Lease Co. will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. Air Lease’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.58%.

In related news, Chairman Steven F. Udvar-Hazy purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $39.78 per share, with a total value of $79,560.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 1,269,423 shares in the company, valued at $50,497,646.94. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 6.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Air Lease Company Profile

Air Lease Corp. engages in the provision of aircraft leasing business. It focuses on purchasing new commercial jet transport aircraft directly from aircraft manufacturers, and leasing those aircraft to airlines throughout the world with the intention to generate attractive returns on equity. The company was founded by Steven F.

