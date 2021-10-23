SG Americas Securities LLC Lowers Holdings in ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI)

SG Americas Securities LLC decreased its holdings in ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI) by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,998 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 983 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in ICF International were worth $263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in ICF International by 14,091.7% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,703 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 1,691 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in ICF International by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,345 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $557,000 after buying an additional 1,027 shares during the period. Zebra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in ICF International in the 1st quarter valued at about $650,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in ICF International by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 16,851 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,481,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. Finally, Torray LLC grew its holdings in shares of ICF International by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Torray LLC now owns 17,122 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,504,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.69% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider James C. M. Morgan sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.50, for a total transaction of $199,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.05% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut ICF International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, October 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ICFI opened at $97.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. ICF International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $63.59 and a 1 year high of $102.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.78 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.51.

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $392.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $376.36 million. ICF International had a return on equity of 12.17% and a net margin of 4.43%. Analysts predict that ICF International, Inc. will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. ICF International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.43%.

About ICF International

ICF International, Inc engages in the provision of technology-based solutions and services to government and commercial clients. It serves the Energy, Environment, and Infrastructure; Health, Education, and Social Programs; Safety and Security; and Consumer and Financial markets. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Fairfax, VA.

