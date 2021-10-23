Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 201 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 7.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,907 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RSP. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the first quarter worth $25,000. Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the second quarter worth $26,000. First Personal Financial Services bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the second quarter worth $28,000. Covington Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 95.4% during the second quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 254 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the second quarter worth $39,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA RSP opened at $158.51 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $153.99 and its 200-day moving average is $151.23. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a twelve month low of $105.95 and a twelve month high of $159.04.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

