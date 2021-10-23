Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) by 79.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,850 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,154 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $634,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,347,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 19,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,821 shares during the period. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,679,000. Smith Anglin Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 56,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,450,000 after purchasing an additional 2,696 shares during the period. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 23,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,818,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262 shares during the period.

ARK Innovation ETF stock opened at $117.75 on Friday. ARK Innovation ETF has a 52-week low of $89.39 and a 52-week high of $159.70. The company’s 50 day moving average is $117.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.01.

