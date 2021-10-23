Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Has $320,000 Stock Holdings in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 36.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,669 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $320,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Skyworks Solutions by 9.7% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 624 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in Skyworks Solutions by 0.3% during the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 20,684 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,966,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC grew its position in Skyworks Solutions by 4.0% during the second quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,620 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. grew its position in Skyworks Solutions by 1.5% during the second quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 4,660 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $894,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its position in Skyworks Solutions by 58.8% during the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 189 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. 74.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Carlos S. Bori sold 10,696 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total value of $1,901,214.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,303,128.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Carlos S. Bori sold 12,591 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.65, for a total transaction of $2,350,110.15. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,353,212.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,534 shares of company stock valued at $8,912,599 in the last three months. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Skyworks Solutions stock opened at $165.12 on Friday. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $134.28 and a 52 week high of $204.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.47, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 6.42 and a current ratio of 7.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $173.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $178.50.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.01. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 29.84% and a return on equity of 31.74%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.25 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 9.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th were issued a $0.56 dividend. This is a positive change from Skyworks Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 16th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is 42.99%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho lifted their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, KGI Securities began coverage on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Skyworks Solutions has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $206.09.

About Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

