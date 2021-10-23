Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,248 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 125 shares during the quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capula Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 121.2% in the second quarter. Capula Management Ltd now owns 1,953 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 11,150 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 1.7% in the second quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,198 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $713,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 36.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,699,028 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $195,439,000 after acquiring an additional 456,791 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 157.0% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 22,750 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,617,000 after acquiring an additional 13,898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Yum! Brands in the second quarter valued at approximately $374,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.31% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Yum! Brands from $124.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Oppenheimer downgraded Yum! Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Argus increased their price target on Yum! Brands from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Yum! Brands from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on Yum! Brands in a report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $128.35.

In other news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,409 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.19, for a total transaction of $177,801.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, COO Tracy L. Skeans sold 4,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $611,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 19,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,381,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,144 shares of company stock valued at $4,162,029. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

YUM stock opened at $126.57 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $128.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $122.55. The stock has a market cap of $37.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.09. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $92.22 and a 52-week high of $135.77.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The restaurant operator reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 21.21%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.25%.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment comprises of all operations of the KFC concept.

