Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 12,000 The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 12,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $281,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WEN. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of The Wendy’s by 76.0% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,707,941 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $203,940,000 after buying an additional 3,759,624 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Wendy’s by 273.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,329,382 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $47,193,000 after buying an additional 1,704,900 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in The Wendy’s by 61.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,678,725 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $86,155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403,423 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in The Wendy’s by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,671,830 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $413,874,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053,747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in The Wendy’s by 75.4% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,200,779 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $44,588,000 after purchasing an additional 946,263 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.93% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Edward P. Garden sold 81,133 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.80, for a total transaction of $1,930,965.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Matthew H. Peltz sold 307,357 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.96, for a total transaction of $7,364,273.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,297,290 shares of company stock worth $30,438,162 in the last 90 days. 21.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ WEN opened at $22.59 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.82. The Wendy’s Company has a 52-week low of $18.86 and a 52-week high of $29.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.94.

The Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.09. The Wendy’s had a net margin of 9.87% and a return on equity of 34.83%. The firm had revenue of $493.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $460.32 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Wendy’s Company will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. This is a positive change from The Wendy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The Wendy’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.21%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on WEN shares. Loop Capital started coverage on The Wendy’s in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. MKM Partners increased their price target on The Wendy’s from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of The Wendy’s from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Evercore ISI raised shares of The Wendy’s from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of The Wendy’s from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.07.

The Wendy’s Co engages in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants. It offers hamburgers and related products, such as chicken breast sandwiches, nuggets, chili, and baked potatoes, French fries, freshly prepared salads, soft drinks, milk, coffee, frosty deserts, and kid’s meals.

