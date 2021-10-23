Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,486 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 1,875 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Airlines Group were worth $498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AAL. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in American Airlines Group in the first quarter worth $50,989,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group in the second quarter worth $23,167,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 1.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 66,995,884 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,420,983,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023,558 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC grew its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 3,608.3% in the second quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 674,903 shares of the airline’s stock worth $14,315,000 after acquiring an additional 656,703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 285.4% in the first quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 604,008 shares of the airline’s stock worth $14,436,000 after acquiring an additional 447,291 shares during the last quarter. 53.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get American Airlines Group alerts:

AAL stock opened at $19.15 on Friday. American Airlines Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.63 and a fifty-two week high of $26.09. The business’s 50-day moving average is $20.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.35. The company has a market cap of $12.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.83 and a beta of 1.78.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The airline reported ($0.99) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.04) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $9 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($5.54) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 183.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Airlines Group Inc. will post -6.89 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on AAL shares. Seaport Global Securities raised American Airlines Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on American Airlines Group from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised American Airlines Group to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Berenberg Bank raised American Airlines Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Susquehanna raised American Airlines Group from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.80.

About American Airlines Group

American Airlines Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of a network carrier through its principal wholly-owned mainline operating subsidiary, American. The firm offers air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the following geographical segments: Department of Transportation Domestic; Department of Transportation Latin America; Department of Transportation Atlantic; and Department of Transportation Pacific.

Recommended Story: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Receive News & Ratings for American Airlines Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Airlines Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.