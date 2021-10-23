Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) Announces Dividend of $0.22

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) announced a dividend on Saturday, October 23rd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.22 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, November 11th. This represents a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 1st.

Sierra Bancorp has increased its dividend payment by 42.9% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 9 consecutive years. Sierra Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 32.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Sierra Bancorp to earn $2.50 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 35.2%.

Get Sierra Bancorp alerts:

NASDAQ:BSRR opened at $24.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.57. Sierra Bancorp has a 1 year low of $19.07 and a 1 year high of $29.42. The company has a market capitalization of $382.37 million, a P/E ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 1.26.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BSRR. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sierra Bancorp in the second quarter worth $325,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 6.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 90,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,301,000 after acquiring an additional 5,082 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 8.0% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174 shares during the period. 53.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sierra Bancorp

Sierra Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It offers a wide range of deposit products and services for individuals and businesses including checking accounts, savings accounts, money market demand accounts, time deposits, retirement accounts, and sweep accounts.

Featured Article: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Sierra Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sierra Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.