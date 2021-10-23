Silence Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLN) Given Buy Rating at William Blair

William Blair reissued their buy rating on shares of Silence Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLN) in a research note published on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

SLN opened at $23.00 on Friday. Silence Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $15.00 and a twelve month high of $35.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $687.98 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.51.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SLN. BVF Inc. IL purchased a new position in Silence Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $15,820,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp grew its holdings in shares of Silence Therapeutics by 121.9% during the 1st quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp now owns 1,198,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,425,000 after acquiring an additional 658,141 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Silence Therapeutics by 405.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 8,118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Silence Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $129,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.56% of the company’s stock.

Silence Therapeutics plc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel ribonucleic acid (RNA) therapeutics in hematology, cardiovascular, and other rare and metabolic indications. The company's platform includes mRNAi GalNAc Oligonucleotide Discovery platform designed to accurately target specific disease-associated genes in the liver.

